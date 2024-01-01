Owner

The owner of the central Texas distributor, Anthony Marino, has had a long career at great customer service companies like Toyota and Intuit. He has managed customer service for both companies - managing up to 12,000 employees.

In 2010 he moved in to the home improvement industry as the CFO/COO of Cashion Group, managing the operations and finances of a large Andersen Window Affiliate.

In 2016 Anthony assumed accountability and ownership of the Central Texas region of Pella Doors and Windows and is instilling a new-found emphasis on quality, service, communication and employee engagement.

The future for Central Texas is bright with many wonderful success stories and references to share.