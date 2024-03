Fulfillment Division Manager

Chris is a St. Louis Native and joined the Pella St. Louis team in 2002 as a Retail Replacement Sales Representative. Presently, he is responsible for Pella Windows & Doors Replacement, Trade and Service Order Fulfillment, serving as Pella's Fulfillment Division Manager. Chris has a Bachelor of Science in Management & Marketing from University of West Florida and an MBA from Webster University. Chris is married with four sons.