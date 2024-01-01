Greg Anderson

Trade Sales Representative

My carpentry background has been a tremendous asset while working for Pella. It is of great value to be able to speak with my clients about the technical aspects of their building projects. The building industry is an ever-changing business that I am grateful to have been a part of, and been able to change with, these last 22 years. The biggest enjoyment for me are the many relationships that I have developed over the years. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, fishing, a good campfire, and spending time on the seacoast.