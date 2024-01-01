Jamie Ogle

Owner/President

Jamie's thirty years in the building products industry, he has always been focused on growth. He started his professional career by building doors and mill-work startup. During his fifteen years with Masco, he built three divisions from scratch in three varied industries; fireplace distribution, structured wiring, and home efficiency products. Jamie grew up in the trades - his dad was a carpenter; his uncles were in roofing and tile work. He spent his summers swinging a hammer and installing products. He even had a college scholarship to build sets for the theater department while pursuing his economics studies. Jamie also answers to his childhood nickname, "Colgate," because he is always smiling. He has been married to Nicole for almost 20 years. They enjoy attending their teenager Jackson's sporting events, boating, and hosting foreign exchange students.