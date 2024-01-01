Kallie Weber

Operations Manager

Kallie first started at Pella Corporation working in manufacturing. Her first position was a night shift department manager. She worked in operations for 3 years in various assembly areas. From there, she moved into her next series of roles with the sales team executing the rollout of the PDSN Experience Centers and supporting Pella's National Accounts. In June of 2022, Kallie joined the Pella of Eastern Iowa branch as our Operations Manager. She loves working with her team and the challenges of what the day might bring. Kallie is a mother of 3 young children so most of her free time is spent, in her words, "loving on my babies". Her family enjoys attending Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling events. She is also dedicated to working out and reading every day.