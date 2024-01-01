Robert Krynzel

Retail Sales Consultant

Robert is a Retail Sales Consultant for Pella Windows & Doors at Pella Sales, Inc. in Dayton, Ohio. He is responsible for helping customers in the residential window and door replacement field to achieve their goals. Robert's greatest strengths are his creativity, passion, drive, and determination to expand the company's reach and achieving customer satisfaction by offering the right product best suited for the home and budget. Robert is a Registered Architect in the state of Ohio and a certified member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). He has 18 years of experience in commercial design. Robert holds a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Design and a Masters of Architecture from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. He lives in Centerville, Ohio, has three beautiful children, three wonderful granddaughters, and a cat that thinks he's a dog. In his free time Robert likes to design, weight train, do home renovations and improvements, spend time outdoors, vacation in tropical locations, and boat.