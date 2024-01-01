Ryan Schmaus

Retail Sales Consultant

Ryan has been in the home improvement industry since 2017. He enjoys the customer interaction and problem solving that comes along with the business. His primary goal is to meet and exceed every expectation the customer may have. He credits his success in the industry to his work ethic, drive, determination, passion, and knowledge. Ryan and his wife were both born and raised in the Dayton area and currently reside in the city of Clayton; along with their three children. When he isn't working Ryan enjoys playing golf, corn hole, working outdoors, and volunteering for many of children's extracurricular activities including football, baseball, and cub scouts. /p>