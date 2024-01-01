Teresa Bosh

Controller

Teresa is a Utah native and graduated from the University of Utah where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees of Professional Accountancy. She joined Pella in 2006 and is proud to be a member of the Mountain West Team. She has a passion for business and enjoys the opportunity to work with such a talented team. She is happily married and loves her four-legged, furry kids. When not working, she enjoys riding her motorcycle, gardening, reading, and listening to live rock and roll.