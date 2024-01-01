<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Trevor Sniegowski

Commercial Project Manager

I love the feeling of wanting to come to work, as opposed to having to go to work. The business is growing and I hope to be at Pella for years to come. It's nice to be working for a company that cares about its employees and treats them so well. From the top down, I feel we have a great team assembled and that above all, makes the workplace run smoothly and be an enjoyable environment. I appreciate being able to focus on the bidding process and helping alleviate any problems that may arise post-product delivery. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with and coaching my kids, taking my wife on dates, working out, and doing any type of outdoor activities.

Pella Experts

Richard Seidel

Trade Sales Representative

Lindsay Schmidt

Trade Sales Representative