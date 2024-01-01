Trevor Sniegowski

Commercial Project Manager

I love the feeling of wanting to come to work, as opposed to having to go to work. The business is growing and I hope to be at Pella for years to come. It's nice to be working for a company that cares about its employees and treats them so well. From the top down, I feel we have a great team assembled and that above all, makes the workplace run smoothly and be an enjoyable environment. I appreciate being able to focus on the bidding process and helping alleviate any problems that may arise post-product delivery. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with and coaching my kids, taking my wife on dates, working out, and doing any type of outdoor activities.