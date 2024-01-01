Established in 1729, Baltimore is one of the country’s oldest cities — and its architecture reflects it. From the Federal- and Italianate-style row houses of Baltimore proper to the spacious Colonials and brick Craftsmans of suburbs like Ellicott City and Towson, double-hung windows are a constant across Charm City homes.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Baltimore homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows