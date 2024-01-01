Baltimore Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows Suit Variety of Baltimore-Area Home Styles
Established in 1729, Baltimore is one of the country’s oldest cities — and its architecture reflects it. From the Federal- and Italianate-style row houses of Baltimore proper to the spacious Colonials and brick Craftsmans of suburbs like Ellicott City and Towson, double-hung windows are a constant across Charm City homes.
Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Baltimore homeowners.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Traditional Style
New England Grille Pattern
Special Shape Windows
Contemporary styles favor clean, straight lines and sharp angles, but with traditional architecture still so prevalent around Baltimore, you’ll often see a curved or half-circle shaped window situated atop double-hung windows. Although stationary, special shape windows are great for adding visual interest, increasing natural light flow and preserving historic integrity.
Modern Customizations
Just as double-hung windows can be adorned in historically authentic grille patterns and brass hardware, they can be dressed down, too, to suit contemporary home styles. Consider a sleek black finish for your windows, matte black hardware and simple grilles like Cross, Special and Top Row patterns, which still provide the look of individual window panes but in a modern way.
Baltimore Climate Recommendations
Diverse Climate
Low-E Protection
Double-Pane Glass
