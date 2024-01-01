<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Baltimore Double-Hung Windows

Timeless Double-Hung Windows Suit Variety of Baltimore-Area Home Styles

Established in 1729, Baltimore is one of the country’s oldest cities — and its architecture reflects it. From the Federal- and Italianate-style row houses of Baltimore proper to the spacious Colonials and brick Craftsmans of suburbs like Ellicott City and Towson, double-hung windows are a constant across Charm City homes.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among Baltimore homeowners.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Style

If you’re worried that a window replacement project might jeopardize the integrity of your historic Baltimore home, we’re here to reassure you that’s not the case with Pella. Our double-hung windows are true to traditional styles and materials, they meet historic ordinances and can be further enhanced with features that help preserve your home’s authenticity.

New England Grille Pattern

Grilles can really play up the historic charm of your double-hung windows. While you can’t go wrong with a Traditional grille pattern, the New England grille pattern is a great way to add something unique while still maintaining a historic look. It divides the window’s bottom panel of glass into two halves and the top panel into nine or even 16 smaller individual window panes.

Special Shape Windows

Contemporary styles favor clean, straight lines and sharp angles, but with traditional architecture still so prevalent around Baltimore, you’ll often see a curved or half-circle shaped window situated atop double-hung windows. Although stationary, special shape windows are great for adding visual interest, increasing natural light flow and preserving historic integrity.

Modern Customizations

Just as double-hung windows can be adorned in historically authentic grille patterns and brass hardware, they can be dressed down, too, to suit contemporary home styles. Consider a sleek black finish for your windows, matte black hardware and simple grilles like Cross, Special and Top Row patterns, which still provide the look of individual window panes but in a modern way.

Product Lines

Baltimore Climate Recommendations

Diverse Climate

Prepare for fluctuating temperatures with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand even the most extreme of temperature changes.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with Low-E glass may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Double-Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual-pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of replacing my windows?
I need new windows. Where do I start?
How do I open the lower and/or upper sash of my vinyl double-hung window?
Why should I choose energy-efficient windows?