Baltimore Patio Doors

Patio Door Options for Traditional Baltimore Homes

From the row houses of downtown Baltimore to the spacious Colonial-style homes of the Northern suburbs, patio doors of all kinds allow Charm City homeowners to maximize natural light and create an indoor-outdoor connection. Pella patio doors are available in different sizes and functionalities that allow Baltimore homeowners the flexibility to find a style that suits the needs of their home. Whether it’s a space-saving vinyl sliding patio door, elegant hinged French patio door, or a moveable wall of glass you seek, customizable Pella patio doors unite indoor and outdoor living areas.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, french patio door, bifold patio door, gliding door, gliding patio door, sliding deck door.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding Patio Doors

Sliding patio doors are popular among city dwellers and suburbanites alike for their ease of use and space-saving qualities. Because they glide open along a track and stay within the frame, sliding patio doors leave more interior room for furniture or traffic flow. Pella sliding doors are available in the widest variety of product lines, including wood, fiberglass and vinyl options, so you can find a style and price point that works with your budget.

French Patio Doors

Traditional-style homes can be found in abundance throughout the Greater Baltimore area, from the historic row houses of Bolton Hill to historic homes in Lutherville-Timonium. French patio doors, customized with grille patterns and hardware selections, are an ideal complement to many traditional styles.

Large Patio Doors

A large patio door can make a sizable impression on a home. When space allows, many homeowners opt for large patio doors that essentially double as a wall of glass. Bifold patio doors open up and stack like an accordion to reveal a large opening to the outdoors. Another popular option are multi-slide patio doors, which are similar to standard sliding patio doors but contain more panels.

Screen Doors*

One of the benefits of a patio door is the instant connection they make with the outdoors. Whether a sliding screen1 door, hinged screen door or a retractable screen, Patio door screens allow homeowners to bring fresh air and ambient sounds into their homes while keeping unwanted pests at bay. All of Pella’s high-transparency screens allow better airflow and visibility than conventional fiberglass screens.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Baltimore Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Durable Materials

Protect your home from rain and snow. Wood patio doors with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for fluctuating temperatures with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand even the most extreme of temperature changes.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

