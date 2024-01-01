Baltimore Patio Doors
Patio Door Options for Traditional Baltimore Homes
From the row houses of downtown Baltimore to the spacious Colonial-style homes of the Northern suburbs, patio doors of all kinds allow Charm City homeowners to maximize natural light and create an indoor-outdoor connection. Pella patio doors are available in different sizes and functionalities that allow Baltimore homeowners the flexibility to find a style that suits the needs of their home. Whether it’s a space-saving vinyl sliding patio door, elegant hinged French patio door, or a moveable wall of glass you seek, customizable Pella patio doors unite indoor and outdoor living areas.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, french patio door, bifold patio door, gliding door, gliding patio door, sliding deck door.
Slide 1 / 4
30% Off Your Project1
PLUS
No Payments, No Interest Until 20252Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Sliding Patio Doors
French Patio Doors
Large Patio Doors
Screen Doors*
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
Baltimore Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
Diverse Climate
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.