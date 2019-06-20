Lifestyle Series Windows On Pittsford Home

This Pittsford, New York, homeowner wanted replacement windows that would help keep the heat out as well as sounds from the nearby highway.

We installed dual pane double-hung windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with low-e glass to help keep the heat out and and 3mm/5mm STC sound glass. Between-the-glass grilles on the windows also make for easy maintenance.

We also added PVC crown molding on the exterior above the double window, which was a small detail, but one that helped maintain continuity among all the windows and that the customer was pleased that we noticed.