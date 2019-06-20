Lifestyle Series Windows On Pittsford Home
on June 20, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Pittsford, NY
Age of Structure:
1994
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, Office, Garage
Products Used:
This Pittsford, New York, homeowner wanted replacement windows that would help keep the heat out as well as sounds from the nearby highway.
We installed dual pane double-hung windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with low-e glass to help keep the heat out and and 3mm/5mm STC sound glass. Between-the-glass grilles on the windows also make for easy maintenance.
We also added PVC crown molding on the exterior above the double window, which was a small detail, but one that helped maintain continuity among all the windows and that the customer was pleased that we noticed.
