<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Windows On Pittsford Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western New York

on June 20, 2019

Before

Interior view of two old double-hung windows in a dining room

After

Interior view of two new wood double-hung windows with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Pittsford, NY

  • Age of Structure:

    1994

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room, Office, Garage

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

This Pittsford, New York, homeowner wanted replacement windows that would help keep the heat out as well as sounds from the nearby highway.

We installed dual pane double-hung windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with low-e glass to help keep the heat out and and 3mm/5mm STC sound glass. Between-the-glass grilles on the windows also make for easy maintenance.

We also added PVC crown molding on the exterior above the double window, which was a small detail, but one that helped maintain continuity among all the windows and that the customer was pleased that we noticed.





Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now