Champaign, Illinois is unique in that many of its historic homes like the Ahrens House and Harwood-Solon House are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While Champaign celebrates and preserves these historic homes, it doesn’t mean contemporary-style homes are not prevalent here. Travel through the city and you’ll see a mixture of traditional and modern homes on every street.

A design feature you’ll notice for both types of homes is double-hung windows. This window type features a versatile design which means it can effortlessly blend with a traditional home’s historic aesthetic or add a modern touch to a contemporary home. Double-hung windows are effective at cross-ventilation, with two ways to open the window. Unlike single-hung windows that only open one way, double-hung windows open at both the top and bottom sash. Discover more about double-hung windows and why it’s a number one choice for Champaign homeowners.

Commonly known as: double sash windows, sash windows, double-hung sash windows