Champaign, Illinois is unique in that many of its historic homes like the Ahrens House and Harwood-Solon House are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While Champaign celebrates and preserves these historic homes, it doesn’t mean contemporary-style homes are not prevalent here. Travel through the city and you’ll see a mixture of traditional and modern homes on every street.

A design feature you’ll notice for both types of homes is double-hung windows. This window type features a versatile design which means it can effortlessly blend with a traditional home’s historic aesthetic or add a modern touch to a contemporary home. Double-hung windows are effective at cross-ventilation, with two ways to open the window. Unlike single-hung windows that only open one way, double-hung windows open at both the top and bottom sash. Discover more about double-hung windows and why it’s a number one choice for Champaign homeowners.

Commonly known as: double sash windows, sash windows, double-hung sash windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows

Fiberglass double-hung windows are a favorite of Champaign homeowners because of their weather-proof qualities. The durable fiberglass material can naturally withstand any type of Midwest weather with energy-efficient qualities that help your home stay comfortable in every season. In the summer, the fiberglass material keeps your home cool. While in the winter, your home stays warm and toasty even if it’s windy, raining or snowing outside.

Traditional Grille Patterns

If you own a historic home and want double-hung replacement windows, adding a traditional grille pattern can enhance your home’s curb appeal. This grille pattern features vertical and horizontal lines that divide the window into symmetrical sections. Symmetry is a fundamental design characteristic for traditional residences such as colonial-style homes. Traditional grille patterns help these homes adhere to and enhance their symmetrical design.

Double-Hung Bay Windows

Contemporary styles favor clean, straight lines and sharp angles, but with traditional architecture still so prevalent around Baltimore, you’ll often see a curved or half-circle shaped window situated atop double-hung windows. Although stationary, special shape windows are great for adding visual interest, increasing natural light flow and preserving historic integrity.

Wood Double-Hung Windows

For extra weather protection, wood frames add natural insulation to your double-hung windows, keeping your home at a comfortable temperature all year round. And it’s not just this energy-efficient quality that makes this type of window popular. Wood double-hung windows are a versatile style choice that can seamlessly match the design of any home. The wood material can provide a traditional touch to a vintage Champaign home or a classic edge to a modern house.

Product Lines

Champaign Climate Recommendations

Fluctuating Temperatures

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella®? Impervia®?. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring frozen precipitation. Protect your home from the elements with Pella windows.

Fiberglass Windows

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass windows.

