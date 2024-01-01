At Pella Windows & Doors of Central Illinois, we strive to make window and door replacement as easy as possible for you. We help you choose your Pella® products and highly trained professionals will install them. Additionally, we can also tell you about financing options you can explore to help you with your project.

Several factors can play into the cost of your window or door replacement. First, think about the size of your project – will you be replacing a single door or are you wanting to replace several windows? Your cost will also depend on the style of windows or doors you choose and which material they’re crafted from. Your project’s cost can also change when you add or remove features and options.

Once you’ve learned about your financing options and considered all the factors that will affect the cost of your project, you can make financing your project even smoother by taking advantage of any current special offers we have. Give us a call at 217-209-5096 or schedule a free, in-home consultation to learn more.