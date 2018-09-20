Bay Window Replacement for Better Energy Efficiency
on September 20, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dallas, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Dallas, TX home wanted to replace their old windows with more energy efficient windows. We replaced their two bay windows with casement flankers. The casement windows will allow better ventilation in the home compared to fixed windows. The new windows updated the aesthetic of the home and allow for a more energy efficient home.
