Bay Window Replacement for Better Energy Efficiency

on September 20, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dallas, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Bay Windows

The homeowners of this Dallas, TX home wanted to replace their old windows with more energy efficient windows. We replaced their two bay windows with casement flankers. The casement windows will allow better ventilation in the home compared to fixed windows. The new windows updated the aesthetic of the home and allow for a more energy efficient home.

