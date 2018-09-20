Before and After: Dallas Home Renovation with New Wood Windows
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dallas, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
New windows and an entry door were needed during the renovation of this stately home in Dallas, Texas. We installed wood casement windows and a wood entry door. The windows' dark exterior aluminum cladding perfectly complements the light exterior and the beautiful dark wood shutters. The homeowners can now enjoy their newly renovated home with energy efficient windows.
Project Gallory
