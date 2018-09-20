<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Before and After: Dallas Home Renovation with New Wood Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on September 20, 2018

Before

two story home with eight window and double doors

After

two story home with nine windows with shutters

Project Scope

New windows and an entry door were needed during the renovation of this stately home in Dallas, Texas. We installed wood casement windows and a wood entry door. The windows' dark exterior aluminum cladding perfectly complements the light exterior and the beautiful dark wood shutters. The homeowners can now enjoy their newly renovated home with energy efficient windows.

