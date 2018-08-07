Black Sliding Patio Doors Give Easy Patio Access for Dallas Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on August 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dallas, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This new construction home in Dallas, TX features two Pella sliding patio doors with a black exterior finish. Both doors are 4-panel sliding patio doors, which allow for the owners to have a large opening to access their patio space. The door complements the brick exterior of the home while also giving a contemporary feel. We finished the doors with matching black handles. With the help of Providential Custom Homes, the owners will be able to entertain throughout their home.
