Black Sliding Patio Doors Give Easy Patio Access for Dallas Home

This new construction home in Dallas, TX features two Pella sliding patio doors with a black exterior finish. Both doors are 4-panel sliding patio doors, which allow for the owners to have a large opening to access their patio space. The door complements the brick exterior of the home while also giving a contemporary feel. We finished the doors with matching black handles. With the help of Providential Custom Homes, the owners will be able to entertain throughout their home.