Black Sliding Patio Doors Give Easy Patio Access for Dallas Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on August 7, 2018

brick home exterior two sliding doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Dallas, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Door

This new construction home in Dallas, TX features two Pella sliding patio doors with a black exterior finish. Both doors are 4-panel sliding patio doors, which allow for the owners to have a large opening to access their patio space. The door complements the brick exterior of the home while also giving a contemporary feel. We finished the doors with matching black handles. With the help of Providential Custom Homes, the owners will be able to entertain throughout their home. 

