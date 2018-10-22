Black Windows For Contemporary Dallas Home
on October 22, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dallas, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This beautiful new construction home is located in Dallas, TX. Wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding are featured throughout the home. Our contemporary windows feature a large expanse of glass and minimal framing for a sleek modern look and allow for more open space with clean lines.
We also installed hinged French patio doors for this project. Thank you to Milan Design + Build for including our team on this project.
