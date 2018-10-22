<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows For Contemporary Dallas Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on October 22, 2018

Three side by side interior windows

Project Scope

This beautiful new construction home is located in Dallas, TX. Wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding are featured throughout the home. Our contemporary windows feature a large expanse of glass and minimal framing for a sleek modern look and allow for more open space with clean lines.

We also installed hinged French patio doors for this project. Thank you to Milan Design + Build for including our team on this project.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now