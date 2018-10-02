Brown Fiberglass Window Replacement For Dallas Home
on October 2, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dallas, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this traditional brick home in Dallas needed to replace their old windows for something more durable. We chose to install brown fiberglass single-hung and casement windows. Fiberglass material offers durability with a modern look, while the single-hung and casement styles help stay within the set budget.
