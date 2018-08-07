<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Contemporary Sliding Patio Door in Modern Dallas Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on August 7, 2018

Four panel sliding wood patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Dallas, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio & Kitchen Area

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Door

This contemporary Dallas home features a four-panel sliding patio door with a white interior finish. The owners of this new construction home wanted to be able to use both their indoor and outdoor space while entertaining. The sliding patio door opens the living room up and hides the doors away to create an open flow onto the patio. A big thank you to Providential Custom Homes for their help on this project.

