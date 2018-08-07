Contemporary Sliding Patio Door in Modern Dallas Home
on August 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dallas, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio & Kitchen Area
Products Used:
This contemporary Dallas home features a four-panel sliding patio door with a white interior finish. The owners of this new construction home wanted to be able to use both their indoor and outdoor space while entertaining. The sliding patio door opens the living room up and hides the doors away to create an open flow onto the patio. A big thank you to Providential Custom Homes for their help on this project.
