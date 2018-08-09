Double-Hung Wood Windows Complement Cottage Style Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Grapevipe, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This new construction home in Grapevine, TX features double-hung wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The double-hung windows feature a custom grill pattern that complements the cottage style home. The new windows also allow more light to be brought into the home. A special thanks to Maykus Custom Homes for making this home a reality.
