Energy-Efficient Windows for Dallas Homes

Beat the Heat with Energy-Efficient Windows

When you retreat from the summer heat and relax in the comfort of your air-conditioned home, know you are also keeping your energy costs down with energy-efficient windows. It doesn’t matter what type of home you have. Energy-efficient windows are suited to every style, and can help you maintain a controlled climate that keeps the humid air out and the cool air in.

Choose windows with the ENERGY STAR® rating to improve the thermal performance of your home, save money, and help protect the environment. Pella offers energy-efficient window options that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR certification in all 50 states. 

Commonly known as: energy star windows, double pane windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Frame Options

Dallas homeowners take great care when choosing the materials for the frames of their energy-efficient windows, paying attention to different looks and insulating benefits. Wood frames, for example, have low conductivity and offer excellent insulation. Fiberglass frames also have low conductivity and possess similar insulation benefits to wood.

Glass Options

Being a homeowner in Dallas requires windows with insulating glass to help block the sun’s ultraviolet rays and help reduce the amount of heat transferred. Low emissivity glass like Advanced Low-E or SunDefense™ Low-E, both offered by Pella, provide exactly that and are ideally suited for a climate that experiences high temperatures and intense sunshine.

Glass Glazing

If you are a homeowner looking to improve the energy efficiency of your home, double or triple glazing can help with that. In multi-pane windows, a gap in between two or more panes of glass is filled with an inert gas, like argon, which helps reduce heat flow. In addition to insulation, the additional layers of glass on double- and triple-pane windows can also help reduce outside noise.

Between-the-Glass Blinds

For additional protection from the sun, consider Pella’s Between-the-Glass Blinds. Contained in between panes of window glass, these low maintenance blinds are kept free from dust and other allergens.

Dallas Climate Recommendations

Extreme Heat

Prepare for humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat.

Low-E Protection

SunDefense™ Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Glass Glazing

Window glazing can help seal out the weather — including those harsh temperatures — and help you maintain a cool and comfortable home climate.
black double-hung windows with hidden screens

Dallas Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

 

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

