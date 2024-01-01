<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Dallas Front Doors

Choose a Front Door that Offers a Warm Welcome

You don’t have to look far to find a beautiful home in the city of Dallas. From the elegant mansions of Swiss Avenue to the charming bungalows of Lakewood, Dallas is populated with an eclectic mix of architectural styles that span the spectrum. But no matter the style, every home needs a front door that makes a lasting first impression.

Entry doors are the gateway into your home. Front doors can increase the appeal of your home, create a warm and inviting welcome for your guests, and serve the basic functions you’d expect from an entry door. It’s a small part of your home that can have a big impact.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door

Slide 1 / 4

Spring Into Savings

$1,500 Off Your Project of 5 or More Windows and $800 Off per Door1

AND

No Money Down, No Interest, and No Payments for 12 Months1

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Fiberglass Front Doors

Consider the Texas climate before deciding what type of material you want for your front door. Pella’s high-quality, low-maintenance fiberglass doors are designed to enhance your home’s curb appeal and stand up to the harsher elements of a humid climate. The elevated frame design of Pella® fiberglass doors can help guard against damaging moisture.

Front Door Design

Dallas homeowners must covet variety, because the city’s front door styles are as varied as the architecture styles. While one homeowner may opt for a solid glass front door, another could prefer a solid door with sidelights and a transom. More extravagant homeowners may even choose double front doors for a wider entrance and a visual anchor for the front of the house. Find a front door that is going to suit your personal aesthetic.

Storm Doors

Storm doors are a staple of North Texas, especially among homeowners looking to keep out the wind and cold. Not only can storm doors help protect your primary entry door against the elements, but they also offer an unfiltered view of the outdoors. Made out of aluminum to better withstand the Dallas climate, storm doors also come in a variety of styles from which to choose.

Safety and Security

You need more from your front door than a first impression. It also serves as your first line of defense. With Pella you can choose factory-installed sensors integrated within your entry door to help protect what matters most.

Dallas Climate Recommendations

Fluctuating Temperatures

Prepare for cold winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, which can be used for both doors and windows, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and moderately cold temperatures.

Extreme Weather

Your area is often affected by extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, heat waves, hurricanes and major storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather in the form of a storm door.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?