Mahogany Windows and Entry Door Brings Finishing Touch to Texas Home

For the owners of this new construction ranch styled home in the Texas Panhandle, the main goal was functionality. During this project, the customers decided to use mahogany wood when designing both their single-hung windows and entry door. Both the windows and entry door improve the ranch feel of the home. The exterior aluminum cladding also protects the wood from the elements. The home also features Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT creates the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows.

This project was made possible with the work from Bedwell Homes.