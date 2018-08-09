Modern Black Windows on Traditional Southlake, TX Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on August 9, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Southlake, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Southlake, TX home features wood casement windows with a black exterior finish. The black windows bring a modern element to the traditional style home. There is also a large bow window on the front of the home. The homeowners will be able to enjoy light in all areas of their home through their beautiful new windows.
