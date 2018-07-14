Multi-Slide Patio Door Brings Light Into Texas Home
on July 14, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Justin, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This six panel multi-slide patio door in Justin, TX brings light into the new construction home. The panels seamlessly slide into the wall to completely open the home. It's perfect for outdoor entertaining and bringing the outdoors in. The owners of this home wanted to make the patio an extension of their home with the installation of this multi-slide patio door. The home also features single-hung wood windows with exterior aluminum clad.
