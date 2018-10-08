New Black Casement Windows For Southlake TX Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on October 8, 2018
Project Scope:
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Southlake, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Southlake, TX home wanted windows that allowed natural light in the home and windows that gave the home a contemporary look. We installed black wood casement windows for this project. The new wood casement windows allow for more natural light in the home and the black frames provide a contemporary look.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.