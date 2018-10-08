<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Black Casement Windows For Southlake TX Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on October 8, 2018

Interior windows with black trim

Project Scope:

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Southlake, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this Southlake, TX home wanted windows that allowed natural light in the home and windows that gave the home a contemporary look. We installed black wood casement windows for this project. The new wood casement windows allow for more natural light in the home and the black frames provide a contemporary look.

Project Gallery

