Mansfield New Construction Featuring Wood Casement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on July 16, 2018

Stone home with landscape and windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Mansfield, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Casement Windows

This new construction home in Mansfield, Texas, features wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding.

The large windows bring light into the new home and complement the exterior stone perfectly. Thank you to Boyd Custom Homes for making this home a reality.

