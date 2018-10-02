New Wood Windows & Patio Doors Bring More Natural Light Into Home

This Dallas, TX homeowner needed to replace their old windows and patio doors with something that allowed more natural light into the home. Wood casement & special shape windows with exterior aluminum cladding were used and this allowed the customer to maintain the look they were wanting while knowing their windows were more energy efficient.

We also installed French hinged patio doors and a hinged patio door for this project. The new windows and doors provide more natural light into the home and update the aesthetic.