Dallas Patio Doors

Blur the Indoors and Outdoors with Patio Doors

As a modern metropolis and a commercial and cultural hub of north Texas, Dallas is home to hundreds of thousands of residents looking to put their own personal stamp on their homes. No matter the architectural style of their homes, these homeowners are looking for an update or addition that is going to help them stand out from an increasingly crowded real estate market.

Patio doors build a bridge between your indoor living space and the outdoors, allowing for an improved flow of traffic in areas where you frequently entertain guests. You can choose from different types of patio doors, depending on what best suits your needs.

Commonly known as: bifold patio doors, exterior bifold doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors, sliding patio doors, sliding glass doors, multi-slide doors, hinged patio doors, French patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding Patio Doors

Save space and create an outdoor extension into your backyard, porch or balcony with a sliding glass patio door. Made from two or more panels of glass that glide on a track, sliding patio doors allow you to take in the beauty of your natural surroundings and bring more natural light into your home. Blur the line between your indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Ranch-Style Homes

Ranch-style homes are a staple of Texas and are especially popular among Dallas area homeowners who appreciate their character and charm. Patio doors are an ideal addition to ranch-style homes, serving as a bridge that allows people to move between the indoors and outdoors with ease. Not to mention the benefits of more natural light in your home.

Mid-Century Modern Homes

Dallas homeowners have embraced the clean lines of subtle elegance of mid-century modern home designs. Patio doors, specifically sliding glass doors, are an ideal match. Sliding glass patio doors can serve as a functional wall of glass that opens up your mid-century modern home, helping to further emphasize your indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Screen Doors*

Take in the Texas air – without ever having to step foot outside – with a sliding screen door. Screen doors can help bring the outdoors inside, allowing you to enjoy the weather while keeping bugs and pests out. Pella® InView™ high-transparency screens, made from a finer material than conventional fiberglass screens, allow for increased airflow and visibility

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Dallas Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Wood Frames

Design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing the chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Extreme Heat

Prepare for humid summers with Pella® Impervia.® This strong fiberglass, for both windows and doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat.

