Pella Double-Hung Windows Used Throughout New Development in Grapevine
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on August 13, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Grapevine, TX
Age of Construction:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Development
Products Used:
With the help of Maykus Custom Builders, this seven home project came to life. These homes feature wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding in a variety of different colors. The double-hung window style allows for great ventilation when both the top and bottom sashes are vented. We were so excited to have had the chance to work on this fun project.
