Pella Double-Hung Windows Used Throughout New Development in Grapevine

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on August 13, 2018

Exterior of three homes with double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Grapevine, TX

  • Age of Construction:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Development

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Double-Hung Windows

With the help of Maykus Custom Builders, this seven home project came to life. These homes feature wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding in a variety of different colors. The double-hung window style allows for great ventilation when both the top and bottom sashes are vented. We were so excited to have had the chance to work on this fun project.

