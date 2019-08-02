Pella Named to List of 100 Best Places to Work in North Texas

Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas-Fort Worth was pleased to be named to the Dallas Business Journal’s 17th annual list of 100 Best Places to Work in North Texas. Hundreds of Dallas area businesses were nominated for consideration.

“It’s exciting to be working for a company that is recognized as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in Dallas,” says April Tallman, business development manager for Pella of Dallas-Fort Worth. “My team is passionate about what they do, and it makes working here exciting and fulfilling. The support and encouragement I get from my peers and supervisors is unmatched.”

Jared Canter, trade sales manager for Pella of Dallas-Fort Worth, has been part of the company for more than six years and chalks up their place among the Dallas Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” as yet another well-deserved win for an outstanding team.

“I am proud to work beside some fantastic teammates that focus on getting one percent better every day, and for a first class organization that truly cares about our employees, our clients and our community,” says Canter.

The companies were divided into categories based on size: Micro (10-24 employees), Small (25-49 employees), Medium (50-249 employees), Large (250-999 employees) and Extra Large (1,000+ employees). Each company was then ranked in their category based on responses to a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, requiring that at least 80 percent of a company’s employees complete the survey for their employer to be eligible for participation.

Pella of Dallas-Fort Worth, categorized as a Medium company for the purposes of the award, is a workplace that stands apart because of the “people we work with and the purpose of our work,” according to Matt Poulter, president and owner of Pella of Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I came to work at Pella because to me the brand stood for quality and integrity, and I saw the potential it had to succeed,” says Poulter. “However, I stayed here because I enjoyed the people around me and the impact we had on the business, our customers and each other.”

Shared success is also an important element of the work environment at Pella of Dallas-Fort Worth, from people stepping up to help out in another area of the business to others taking the time to welcome and train a new member of the team. Everyone contributes.

The key is to never lose sight of the true purpose of their work.

“Our work brightens people’s homes. Our work can save customers money on energy bills, increases their home’s value, and improves their home’s curb appeal. Our work can help protect their homes from the damages of weather, reduce the distractions of outside noise, and ultimately makes our customers feel secure both day and night. We provide something that physically impacts people every day, and in the place they need to feel the most comfortable.

“That is work with a purpose; and conducting it with great people makes this the best place to work.”