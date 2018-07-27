Replacement Wood Windows Complement Traditional Brick Home

The owners of this home in Dallas, TX were looking to replace their old windows. With the help of Greg at Sol Solutions, we were able to install the replacement windows without a problem. The customers needed windows that matched the original style of the traditional brick home.

For this project, we chose Architect Series® casement and double-hung windows with grilles. These wood windows have exterior aluminum cladding to help protect against the elements. The style of wood windows used paired with the grilles perfectly complements the traditional brick home.