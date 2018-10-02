Replacement Wood Windows For Traditional Brick Home

The homeowners wanted to update their windows and front entry door in their Dallas, TX home where aesthetic and functionality were key factors in the renovation. We installed wood casement windows and single-hung windows for this project. The new wood windows allow for more glass and less window frame to let in as much natural light as possible.

We also installed a new fiberglass entry door. The new fiberglass entry door gives the look of real wood without the maintenance, and the homeowners are loving their beautiful new front door.