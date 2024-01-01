Pella recommends you inspect your windows and patio doors at least annually as part of a home checkup. Maintenance can prolong the life of your Pella windows and doors and will help ensure maximum warranty coverage.

As needed, clean, repaint or restain your windows and patio doors, and recaulk around them to help maintain optimal performance. Also, be sure to regularly check for leaks and improper drainage above or around vents and sprinkler systems that may subject your windows and patio doors to prolonged water exposure.

Review the Maintenance section of the Pella Window and Patio Door Owner's Manual for additional details about how to properly maintain the interior and exterior of your Pella windows and patio doors.