<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Dallas Sliding Doors

Sliding Glass Doors Bridge the Indoors and Outdoors

Maximize your indoor living space and open up your home to an abundance of natural light with a sliding glass door. Gliding on a track rather than swinging into your room, these doors clear space rather than clutter it. Sliding glass doors are ideal for creating a better flow of traffic in areas that are commonly used for entertaining guests. They are popular among Dallas homeowners because they are easy to clean and operate, create the illusion of more space within your home, and connect the beauty of the outdoors with the comfort of the indoors.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding deck doors, gliding door

Slide 1 / 4

Spring Into Savings

$1,500 Off Your Project of 5 or More Windows and $800 Off per Door1

AND

No Money Down, No Interest, and No Payments for 12 Months1

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Screen Doors*

For the days when you could use a breath of some fresh Texas air, you don’t even have to leave the house. Just open your sliding patio door and close the screen door, inviting in a comfortable breeze while keeping out the insects and other critters who’d be unwelcome in your home. Depending on the product series, Pella sliding patio doors are available with your choice between three types of screens: sliding, self-closing, or retractable.

Multiple Panels for Sliding Glass Doors

More of today’s Dallas homeowners are embracing the philosophy of “the more, the merrier” when it comes to their sliding glass doors. It is a growing trend to install 3- or 4-panel sliding glass doors for a wide entrance and additional panels that can be either fixed or operable. This is a popular choice for modern farmhouse style homes, where the window frames can be finished with a dark brown stain to enhance the natural look of the wood.

French Sliding Patio Doors

It is important to understand the differences between sliding glass doors and French patio doors. But there is a blending of the two that can offer the best of both worlds. You can achieve the coveted French look and feel with French-style sliding glass doors that would work well within the European architecture styles commonly found in areas like Preston Hollow, University Park, and Highland Park or in an upscale suburb like Southlake.

Sliding Glass Patio Doors

A sliding glass door will either open up your home to an already existing patio or pave the way for the possibility of adding one. Patios are the perfect place to relax in the cool breeze and soak up the sunlight, either by yourself or in the company of friends. Sliding glass doors are an efficient and convenient entryway to an outdoor patio. Once you have a sliding glass door as part of your home, the great outdoors will never be far.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Dallas Climate Recommendations

Fluctuating Temperatures

Prepare for cold winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, which can be used for both doors and windows, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and moderately cold temperatures.

Extreme Weather

Your area is often affected by extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, heat waves, hurricanes and major storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather in the form of a storm door.

Wood Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damages to your home during high-wind weather events.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I lock and unlock my sliding patio door?
How do I clean my Pella windows and patio doors? What can I use to clean them?