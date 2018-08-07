Sliding Patio Door in Dallas Home Brings Outdoors In
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on August 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dallas, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio & Living room
Products Used:
The owners of this new construction Dallas home wanted to bring the outdoors in. We were able to achieve this through the use of a wood 4-panel sliding patio door. The white interior adds a sophisticated look to the living space. The sliding patio doors allow for the homeowners to entertain while making the space feel like one area. This project was possible with the help of Providential Custom Homes.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.