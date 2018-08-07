<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Patio Door in Dallas Home Brings Outdoors In

Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on August 7, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Dallas, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio & Living room

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The owners of this new construction Dallas home wanted to bring the outdoors in. We were able to achieve this through the use of a wood 4-panel sliding patio door. The white interior adds a sophisticated look to the living space. The sliding patio doors allow for the homeowners to entertain while making the space feel like one area. This project was possible with the help of Providential Custom Homes.

