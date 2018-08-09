Special Details for Modern Farmhouse In Southlake, TX

Unique details from dark wood stain to a mix of hardware finishes make this modern farmhouse style home in Southlake, TX truly one-of-a-kind. The new construction home features wood double-hung and casement windows throughout and a four panel sliding patio door. The traditional style windows have been finished with a dark brown stain to enhance the natural look of the wood. The sliding patio door allows the owners to bring natural light into the dining room. This home was made possible with help from Maykus Custom Homes.