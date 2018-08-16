<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Stunning Brick Home with Wood Casement Windows in Southlake, TX

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on August 16, 2018

Mansion with windows and landscape

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Southlake, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Casement Windows

Traditional style wood casement windows are featured throughout this stunning brick home in Southlake, TX. There is a mix of venting and fixed casement windows that allow for a variety of different configurations. The between-the-glass grilles bring a traditional look to the home while the black exterior gives a modern flare. This project was made possible with help from Calais Custom Homes.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now