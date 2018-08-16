Stunning Brick Home with Wood Casement Windows in Southlake, TX
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on August 16, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Southlake, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Traditional style wood casement windows are featured throughout this stunning brick home in Southlake, TX. There is a mix of venting and fixed casement windows that allow for a variety of different configurations. The between-the-glass grilles bring a traditional look to the home while the black exterior gives a modern flare. This project was made possible with help from Calais Custom Homes.
