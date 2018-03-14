<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment Space

on March 14, 2018

Side by side without and with multi slide doors

The homeowners of this Southlake, TX home wanted to enclose their patio space to create an outdoor entertainment area with the ability to open or close the doors leading to the pool. We installed our multi-slide patio doors to accomplish their vision. Our five panel multi-slide patio doors can create an enclosed room when it's chilly or open up completely and slide into the wall and out of view.

Project Gallery

