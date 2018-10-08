<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Single-Hung Window Replacement For Dallas Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on October 8, 2018

Project Scope

two story brick home with four large white windows

The homeowners of this Dallas, TX home needed to update their windows throughout the home. We replaced the old windows with vinyl single-hung windows. The new vinyl single-hung windows provide better functionality and energy efficiency to the home. The homeowners are very happy with their beautiful new windows.

tall narrow window on a brick home with an electric meter to the right
white door with silver hardware on the exterior of a brick home
single white window with an arched window over the top
large two story brick home exterior with vaulted entryway

