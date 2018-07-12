Vinyl Windows For Farmhouse Style Home In Texas

Our team at Pella of Dallas worked with Tessa Bradley Homes to find the perfect farmhouse windows for this new construction home in Vega, Texas. When considering the options, it was important for us to match the rustic-chic aesthetic of the house without compromising on our signature Pella quality.

Ultimately, the builders opted for single hung vinyl windows and a fiberglass front entry door. Check out the project details below to see how we optimized these products to meet the needs of the client!

Project Details

FRONT DOOR

The front door of a home presents an opportunity to help define the overall look of the house and is one of the first places a homeowner can make a statement about their personal style. By choosing a fiberglass front entry door from Pella’s line of doors, the builder was able to benefit from the durable, maintenance-free characteristics of fiberglass and choose a soft blue painted finish to fit the overall farmhouse feel perfectly. The addition of a Craftsman-style upper glass panel brings a little added natural light to the home, and keeps in line with the traditional design elements.

FARMHOUSE STYLE WINDOWS

For the single hung vinyl windows, we added special grilles to enhance the farmhouse style of this new construction home. The white of these window grilles matches the window frames, as well as the paneling and frame around the front door, for a cohesive final look. We also utilized tempered glass windows for the bathroom, which enabled us to allow light into the room while still maintaining privacy for the owner.

Work With Pella

Looking for farmhouse windows and doors for your home near Dallas? At Pella of Dallas, we have the experience and the expertise you need to find the right fit for your project. Whether it's window replacements, new construction windows, door replacements, or new construction doors, we're happy to help our clients in the Vega, Texas region make their design dreams reality.