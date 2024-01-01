The real estate market in Dallas has cooled a bit from where it was earlier this decade. New construction is still burgeoning, but many homeowners in the Dallas area are deciding to invest in improvements to their current homes rather than moving.

New windows offer a stylish opportunity to update a home while also improving its energy efficiency. Vinyl is strong and durable yet requires little maintenance. The multi-chambered frames and fully-welded sashes keep your climate-controlled air inside your home. With the addition of glazed glass options, vinyl windows can maximize your energy efficiency while keeping the hot sun out.