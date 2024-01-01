<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Dallas Vinyl Windows

Vinyl is a Stylish Yet Affordable Window Material

The real estate market in Dallas has cooled a bit from where it was earlier this decade. New construction is still burgeoning, but many homeowners in the Dallas area are deciding to invest in improvements to their current homes rather than moving. 

New windows offer a stylish opportunity to update a home while also improving its energy efficiency. Vinyl is strong and durable yet requires little maintenance. The multi-chambered frames and fully-welded sashes keep your climate-controlled air inside your home. With the addition of glazed glass options, vinyl windows can maximize your energy efficiency while keeping the hot sun out.

Slide 1 / 4

Spring Into Savings

$1,500 Off Your Project of 5 or More Windows and $800 Off per Door1

AND

No Money Down, No Interest, and No Payments for 12 Months1

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Affordable Options

Vinyl windows offer an affordable, yet quality solution to update the look and energy efficiency of your home. In communities like Plano, Frisco, Richardson and Garland, where the average home price trends much lower than the urban center of Dallas, this puts new windows firmly within reach of homeowners looking to upgrade.

Farmhouse Style

The classic look of Farmhouse style is growing in popularity across the nation, but especially in Texas. A white house with black windows plays nicely into the Farmhouse look — providing the contrast desired on the exterior. Larger, more substantial Farmhouse window trim and casing with white vinyl windows help convey this style on the interior of the home. Custom grille patterns achieve farmhouse style on both existing homes and new construction.

Dual-Framed Vinyl Windows

Black window frames are being used on home exteriors to create contrast, but the dark colors can meld with many exterior color schemes, even darker tones. The modern influence of black exterior window trim is appearing in many homes, from modern to traditional style. Another choice growing in popularity is bronze vinyl windows.

Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows

Replacing the single-pane windows on an older home with new double-pane or triple-pane windows helps reduce your energy costs. In an area like North Texas where the climate can get hot, the addition of extra panes of glass filled with Argon gas offers more insulation to keep climate-controlled air inside your home while keeping the heat of the sun out.

Product Lines

Dallas Climate Recommendations

Glass Glazing

Glazing windows can help seal out the weather — including cooler temps and precipitation — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Hot, Sunny Climate

Living in one of the hottest and driest regions in the United States can take a toll on your home. SunDefense™ Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can block a significant percentage of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Energy efficient windows with double-pane or triple-pane glass can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows.2 The extra layers of glass have insulating gas between the panes to help insulate your home.
black double-hung windows with hidden screens

Dallas Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Dallas expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I choose energy-efficient windows?
How can I save money when replacing windows?
Why should I choose vinyl windows?
What are the benefits of replacing my windows?