Wall of French Patio Doors Bring the Outdoors In
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on October 1, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dallas, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Dallas, TX homeowner wanted to replace their old patio doors. We installed three wood hinged French patio doors with large transoms overhead. The new patio doors brought a new aesthetic to the patio while also improving energy efficiency in the home. The wall of glass helps bring the outdoors in for this beautiful Dallas home.
Project Gallery
