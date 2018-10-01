<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wall of French Patio Doors Bring the Outdoors In

on October 1, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dallas, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Door

This Dallas, TX homeowner wanted to replace their old patio doors. We installed three wood hinged French patio doors with large transoms overhead. The new patio doors brought a new aesthetic to the patio while also improving energy efficiency in the home. The wall of glass helps bring the outdoors in for this beautiful Dallas home.

