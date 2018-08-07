<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Windows Complement Stone & Stucco Home in Southlake

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas

on August 7, 2018

Home with windows and arched entryway

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Southlake, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Casement Windows

This impressive stone and stucco home in Southlake, Texas, features Pella wood windows throughout. The project was made possible by Calais Custom Home. The customer wanted windows that were going to blend into the light-colored exterior of the home.

We used wood casement windows with brown exterior aluminum cladding. The grilles bring a traditional element to the home while the casement windows allow for easy functionality and ventilation.

