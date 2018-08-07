Wood Windows Complement Stone & Stucco Home in Southlake
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on August 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Southlake, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This impressive stone and stucco home in Southlake, Texas, features Pella wood windows throughout. The project was made possible by Calais Custom Home. The customer wanted windows that were going to blend into the light-colored exterior of the home.
We used wood casement windows with brown exterior aluminum cladding. The grilles bring a traditional element to the home while the casement windows allow for easy functionality and ventilation.
