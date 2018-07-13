Wood Windows to Blend Traditional and Modern
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dallas
on July 13, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Amarillo, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Amarillo, TX new construction home features wood casement windows with grilles. The grilles bring an element of tradition to the home while the shape and style of the windows allow for a modern feel. The exterior aluminum cladding is colored with a dark finish to match the rest of the house.
Project Gallery
