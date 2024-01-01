<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Dayton Bifold Patio Doors

Modern Folding Patio Doors Create a Sleek Glass Wall

The diverse architecture of Dayton creates a tapestry of homes that define different neighborhoods, from the Victorian-era Oregon District to the redeveloped Webster Station. But the thread that connects the whole city is a trend for modernization.

Bifold patio doors are folding door systems that use a combination of panels to create a wide expanse of glass. They turn the focus of your home to the outdoors and then connect you directly to it with doors that fold away like an accordion.

Commonly known as: folding patio doors, exterior folding doors, exterior bifold doors, accordion patio doors, concertina doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Mid-Century Modern Style

Bifold patio doors are also popular in mid-century modern homes, which have a similar aesthetic to modern houses. They can light up an entire floor in homes with open floor plans and create a seamless connection to a spacious patio. With the addition of transom windows atop bifold doors, you can have floor-to-ceiling glass to create one of the defining features of mid-century modern design.

Modern Patio Doors

Homeowners in Dayton are looking for modern ideas to upgrade their living rooms and kitchens. Many opt for modern sliding glass doors to add space and natural light. Modern bifold patio doors give you even more, acting as a large, movable glass wall. With minimalist frames and modern patio door hardware, bifold patio doors maximize the amount of glass on your wall and flood your home with sunshine.

6-Panel Bifold Doors

You can design a bifold patio door with up to 10 glass panels, giving you many more door combinations to meet your spatial and aesthetic needs. A combination of six folding panels is popular because it’s bigger than traditional two- and four-panel patio door sizes but small enough to fit most homes. With six panels, you can choose the best folding operation to fit your space — three panels on each side with an opening in the middle or a single panel on the right or left with the remaining five folding to the opposite side.

Wooden Bifold Patio Doors

Wood is the go-to material for modern and mid-century modern doors. These architectural styles favored the texture, comfort and welcoming feel provided by natural wood. Wood patio doors with a natural stain or a neutral paint are warming, inviting the focus to the large panes of glass and what lies beyond.

Product Lines

Dayton Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from the cool winters and muggy summers in Dayton.

Durable Materials

Dayton weather brings heat, humidity and wind chills. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding can stand up to all seasons and continue to perform in the region’s climate.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those bitter cold temps — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

