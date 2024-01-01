Dayton Bifold Patio Doors
Modern Folding Patio Doors Create a Sleek Glass Wall
The diverse architecture of Dayton creates a tapestry of homes that define different neighborhoods, from the Victorian-era Oregon District to the redeveloped Webster Station. But the thread that connects the whole city is a trend for modernization.
Bifold patio doors are folding door systems that use a combination of panels to create a wide expanse of glass. They turn the focus of your home to the outdoors and then connect you directly to it with doors that fold away like an accordion.
Commonly known as: folding patio doors, exterior folding doors, exterior bifold doors, accordion patio doors, concertina doors
