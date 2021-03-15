Complete Window Remodel Transforms Kettering Home Exterior
PostedbyDavid Shepard
on March 15, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Kettering, OH
Age of Structure:
1957
Area of Structure Involved:
All windows through the home
Products Used:
The owner of this Kettering home wanted to replace their existing windows with an energy-efficient alternative available at a good price. The outcome was a complete window remodel that transformed their home and really brightened up the exterior.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.