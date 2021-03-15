<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Complete Window Remodel Transforms Kettering Home Exterior

David Shepard

on March 15, 2021

Before

Before exterior shot of Kettering home windows

After

After exterior shot of new Pella windows on front of Kettering home

Project Scope

The owner of this Kettering home wanted to replace their existing windows with an energy-efficient alternative available at a good price. The outcome was a complete window remodel that transformed their home and really brightened up the exterior.

Project Gallery

