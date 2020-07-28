Dayton Family Room Picture Window

We worked with this Dayton, Ohio, customer to update their family room with a brand new, stunning picture window. Picture windows offer large fixed panes featuring low profiles that maximize view. We also added grilles at the top of the side windows to provide a distinct and refined aesthetic.

The existing window was set in brick. To accomplish our goals, we had to remove the existing window without damaging the brick work around the unit.

The replacement unit with grilles adds some extra detail and decoration to this room and the exterior of the home, boosting curb appeal and the home's overall look.