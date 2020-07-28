<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Dayton Family Room Picture Window

PostedbyDavid Shepard

on July 28, 2020

Before

Dayton family picture window before

After

Dayton family room picture window interior after w/ side grilles

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dayton, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1950

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Family Room

  • Products Used:

    Picture Windows, Wood Windows

We worked with this Dayton, Ohio, customer to update their family room with a brand new, stunning picture window. Picture windows offer large fixed panes featuring low profiles that maximize view. We also added grilles at the top of the side windows to provide a distinct and refined aesthetic.

The existing window was set in brick. To accomplish our goals, we had to remove the existing window without damaging the brick work around the unit.

The replacement unit with grilles adds some extra detail and decoration to this room and the exterior of the home, boosting curb appeal and the home's overall look.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now