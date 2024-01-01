A soft cloth and mild cleaner may be used on most Pella hardware finishes.

Living finish Oil-Rubbed Bronze hardware will develop its own unique patina with use, care and handling. Simply wipe the hardware with a soft cloth so as not to damage the finish. The changing of color on the hardware is not a warranty issue.

The solid brass hardware used on some previous vintages of Pella wood hinged (French) patio doors has a clear protective coating to prevent tarnishing. Download instructions to care for solid brass hardware.

For additional information about how to properly care for your Pella windows and doors, refer to the Cleaning section of the Pella Window and Patio Door Owner's Manual.

For further assistance, submit a request to Pella Corporation's customer support team or call (877)-473-5527.