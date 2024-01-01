Dayton Double-Hung Windows
Double Sash Windows are Timeless and Traditional
The history of Dayton can be found in the architecture of its homes — from the oldest Victorian-era Queen Anne homes of the Oregon District to the contemporary Craftsman homes in Five Oaks. Every neighborhood is rich with architectural interest and distinct style.
Double-hung windows have been the most popular window for years and can be found in all parts of the city. The separated look of a horizontal sash adds character and opens up design options to decorate the glass within each sash in different ways and fit a wide variety of architectural styles.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Craftsman-Style Windows
Some of Dayton’s favorite historic neighborhoods have a plethora of Craftsman-style homes. The Grafton-Rockwood-Wroe Historic District in the Five Oaks neighborhood even requires Craftsman-style details in new developments to preserve the character of the area. Double-hung windows with grilles in a four-over-one or six-over-one pattern are a defining characteristic of Craftsman design.
Mid-Century Modern Windows
Whether it’s windows or furniture, Mid-century modern design is alive and well in the Dayton area. Many of the ranch-style homes built in the late 1940s through the 60s followed this style, which has seen a resurgence thanks to HGTV. Double-hung windows were popular in Mid-century modern homes and were often used in combinations to make large walls of glass. Wood windows with natural stains that contrast the other interior wood textures can accentuate your Mid-century modern style.
Victorian-Style Windows
Dayton View, Grafton Hill, Huffman and South Park all have the recognizable look of the Victorian era. Bold exterior paint schemes, finely-detailed carvings and trim and bay windows are key features of Victorian style. A variety of windows were used to create unique, asymmetrical designs. Narrow double-hung windows used in combination with arch windows or in bay windows complement the distinct, vertical look of Victorian houses.
Energy-Efficient Windows
Double-hung windows have long been an American favorite because both sashes can be opened for optimal air circulation. With modern advances, you can up the energy efficiency of your home and still get the traditional look and functionality. Most historic homes had windows with single panes of glass. In the northern United States, upgrading to ENERGY STAR-certified windows provides average annual energy savings when you’re replacing single-pane windows.
Dayton Climate Recommendations
Double-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass
Double-hung windows with triple-pane or double-pane glass can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. They provide extra insulation to help keep your home comfortable through all seasons.
Low-E Protection
Get year-round protection from the northern Ohio climate. Windows with Low-E insulating glass with argon help block the sun’s ultraviolet rays and provide balanced insulation.
Vinyl Windows
Vinyl double-hung windows offer more energy efficiency and are reinforced to seal out the drafts and leaks common in older homes. They maintain their performance with less maintenance, an important consideration in the diverse Dayton climate.
Dayton Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
