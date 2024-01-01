Dayton French Patio Doors
French Doors Bring a Classic Look and Functionality to the Patio
French doors have been featured in homes for centuries. They were a favorite in Colonial, Tudor and Victorian houses — styles dotting Dayton’s many historic neighborhoods. Placed on the patio, French doors combine traditional style and modern convenience to connect your indoor and outdoor entertainment areas.
French patio doors swing open on hinges, much like an entry door. For that reason, they’re commonly referred to as hinged patio doors. This classic functionality opens up design options on the patio. In the tighter spaces of a traditional home, you can use a single narrow French door. When you have more wall space, double French doors can create a wide patio opening and give you the option to leave one door fixed.
Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Victorian Style
Screen* Doors for French Doors
Craftsman Style
Double French Doors
Dayton Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Glass Glazing
Durable Materials
